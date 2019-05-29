Hisar Metal Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore, down 1.84% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.60 crore in March 2019 down 1.84% from Rs. 57.66 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.75 crore in March 2019 up 35.66% from Rs. 1.29 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.46 crore in March 2019 up 12.06% from Rs. 3.98 crore in March 2018.

Hisar Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 3.24 in March 2019 from Rs. 2.31 in March 2018.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 61.60 on May 28, 2019 (NSE) and has given 31.20% returns over the last 6 months and -11.24% over the last 12 months.