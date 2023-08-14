Hisar Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.19 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 62.19 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 82.28 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 down 54.82% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 37.73% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022.

Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.30 in June 2022.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 197.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.89% returns over the last 6 months and 66.89% over the last 12 months.