    Hisar Metal Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 62.19 crore, down 24.42% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 01:01 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Metal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 62.19 crore in June 2023 down 24.42% from Rs. 82.28 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.78 crore in June 2023 down 54.82% from Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.39 crore in June 2023 down 37.73% from Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022.

    Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.30 in June 2023 from Rs. 7.30 in June 2022.

    Hisar Metal shares closed at 197.85 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given 23.89% returns over the last 6 months and 66.89% over the last 12 months.

    Hisar Metal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations62.1958.5582.28
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations62.1958.5582.28
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials50.8144.0364.42
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.261.83-0.28
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.152.361.96
    Depreciation0.560.550.53
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.116.989.20
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.822.806.45
    Other Income0.010.800.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax3.833.606.52
    Interest1.451.281.25
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.382.325.27
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.382.325.27
    Tax0.601.281.33
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.781.043.94
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.781.043.94
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.301.937.30
    Diluted EPS3.301.937.30
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.301.937.30
    Diluted EPS3.301.937.30
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Aug 14, 2023 12:33 pm

