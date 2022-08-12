Hisar Metal Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore, up 75.62% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.28 crore in June 2022 up 75.62% from Rs. 46.85 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.94 crore in June 2022 up 129.07% from Rs. 1.72 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.05 crore in June 2022 up 72.79% from Rs. 4.08 crore in June 2021.

Hisar Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 7.30 in June 2022 from Rs. 3.19 in June 2021.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 118.55 on August 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 1.59% returns over the last 6 months and -5.12% over the last 12 months.