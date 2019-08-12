Hisar Metal Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore, up 4.11% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.14 crore in June 2019 up 4.11% from Rs. 48.16 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.19 crore in June 2019 up 1.71% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.56 crore in June 2019 up 6.91% from Rs. 3.33 crore in June 2018.

Hisar Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 2.20 in June 2019 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2018.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 46.50 on August 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given 44.86% returns over the last 6 months and -44.04% over the last 12 months.