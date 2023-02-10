Hisar Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 68.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.