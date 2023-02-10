Hisar Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 68.18 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 4.46 in December 2022 from Rs. 5.39 in December 2021.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 178.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 47.34% returns over the last 6 months and 54.21% over the last 12 months.