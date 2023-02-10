English
    Hisar Metal Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore, down 12.63% Y-o-Y

    February 10, 2023 / 03:22 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hisar Metal are:

    Net Sales at Rs 59.57 crore in December 2022 down 12.63% from Rs. 68.18 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.41 crore in December 2022 down 17.18% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.20 crore in December 2022 down 9.41% from Rs. 5.74 crore in December 2021.

    Hisar Metal
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations59.5775.6268.18
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations59.5775.6268.18
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials45.7557.9953.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.98-0.30-1.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.072.261.91
    Depreciation0.560.530.50
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.368.918.53
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.816.235.17
    Other Income-0.170.110.07
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.646.345.24
    Interest1.411.591.35
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.234.753.89
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.234.753.89
    Tax0.821.190.98
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.413.562.91
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.413.562.91
    Equity Share Capital5.405.405.40
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.466.595.39
    Diluted EPS4.466.595.39
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.466.595.39
    Diluted EPS4.466.595.39
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited