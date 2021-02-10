Hisar Metal Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 46.70 crore, up 16.49% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 46.70 crore in December 2020 up 16.49% from Rs. 40.09 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.57 crore in December 2020 up 159.6% from Rs. 0.99 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.21 crore in December 2020 up 79.04% from Rs. 2.91 crore in December 2019.

Hisar Metal EPS has increased to Rs. 4.76 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.83 in December 2019.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 107.60 on February 09, 2021 (NSE) and has given 56.28% returns over the last 6 months and 68.12% over the last 12 months.