Hisar Metal Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore, down 18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 50.78 crore in December 2018 down 18% from Rs. 61.93 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.12 crore in December 2018 down 17.65% from Rs. 1.36 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.14 crore in December 2018 down 23.6% from Rs. 4.11 crore in December 2017.

Hisar Metal EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.07 in December 2018 from Rs. 2.44 in December 2017.

Hisar Metal shares closed at 36.05 on February 08, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.03% returns over the last 6 months and -60.73% over the last 12 months.