Hira Auto Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore, down 6.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 71.21 crore in March 2023 down 6.36% from Rs. 76.05 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in March 2023 down 65.25% from Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.34 crore in March 2023 down 38.9% from Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022.

Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.66 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.89 in March 2022.

Hira Auto shares closed at 21.49 on May 25, 2023 (BSE)