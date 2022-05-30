Hira Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hira Automobiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore in March 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 72.94 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 40.1% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2021.
Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2021.
|
|Hira Automobiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|76.05
|60.40
|72.94
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|76.05
|60.40
|72.94
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|69.79
|46.84
|76.14
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.78
|7.42
|-11.10
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|3.19
|1.96
|3.32
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.35
|0.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.33
|1.46
|0.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.17
|2.38
|3.38
|Other Income
|0.32
|0.03
|0.10
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.49
|2.41
|3.48
|Interest
|2.88
|1.61
|2.54
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.62
|0.80
|0.94
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L Before Tax
|0.62
|0.80
|0.93
|Tax
|0.09
|0.03
|0.06
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.52
|0.77
|0.87
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.52
|0.77
|0.87
|Equity Share Capital
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|2.80
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.89
|2.80
|3.16
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.89
|2.80
|3.16
|Diluted EPS
|1.89
|2.80
|3.16
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited