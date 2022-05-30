Hira Auto Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore, up 4.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 76.05 crore in March 2022 up 4.26% from Rs. 72.94 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.52 crore in March 2022 down 40.1% from Rs. 0.87 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.83 crore in March 2022 up 1.59% from Rs. 3.77 crore in March 2021.

Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.89 in March 2022 from Rs. 3.16 in March 2021.