Hira Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.70 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 56.70 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 38.59 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 118.53% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022 up 69.59% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2021.

Hira Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2021.