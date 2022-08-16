Hira Auto Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 56.70 crore, up 46.95% Y-o-Y
August 16, 2022 / 02:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hira Automobiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 56.70 crore in June 2022 up 46.95% from Rs. 38.59 crore in June 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.11 crore in June 2022 up 118.53% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.51 crore in June 2022 up 69.59% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2021.
Hira Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 0.40 in June 2022 from Rs. 2.17 in June 2021.
|Hira Automobiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'22
|Mar'22
|Jun'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|56.70
|76.05
|38.59
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|56.70
|76.05
|38.59
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|52.11
|69.79
|41.88
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-2.44
|-2.78
|-7.99
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.47
|3.19
|2.00
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.06
|2.33
|1.25
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.14
|3.17
|1.11
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.32
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.17
|3.49
|1.14
|Interest
|2.03
|2.88
|1.73
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.14
|0.62
|-0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.14
|0.62
|-0.60
|Tax
|0.03
|0.09
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.11
|0.52
|-0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.11
|0.52
|-0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.89
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.89
|-2.17
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.40
|1.89
|-2.17
|Diluted EPS
|0.40
|1.89
|-2.17
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited