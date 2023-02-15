Hira Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hira Automobiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.61% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.
Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.
|Hira Automobiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|61.95
|59.09
|60.40
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|61.95
|59.09
|60.40
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|44.50
|50.52
|46.84
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.05
|1.35
|7.42
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.43
|2.50
|1.96
|Depreciation
|0.34
|0.34
|0.35
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.02
|2.04
|1.46
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.61
|2.33
|2.38
|Other Income
|0.02
|0.02
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.63
|2.35
|2.41
|Interest
|2.25
|2.14
|1.61
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.38
|0.21
|0.80
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.38
|0.21
|0.80
|Tax
|0.10
|0.04
|0.03
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.28
|0.17
|0.77
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.28
|0.17
|0.77
|Equity Share Capital
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|0.61
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.61
|2.80
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|1.02
|0.61
|2.80
|Diluted EPS
|1.02
|0.61
|2.80
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited