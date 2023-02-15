Hira Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.61% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.