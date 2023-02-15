English
    Hira Auto Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore, up 2.56% Y-o-Y

    February 15, 2023 / 10:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hira Automobiles are:

    Net Sales at Rs 61.95 crore in December 2022 up 2.56% from Rs. 60.40 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.28 crore in December 2022 down 63.51% from Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.97 crore in December 2022 up 7.61% from Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021.

    Hira Auto EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in December 2022 from Rs. 2.80 in December 2021.

    Hira Automobiles
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations61.9559.0960.40
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations61.9559.0960.40
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods44.5050.5246.84
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.051.357.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.432.501.96
    Depreciation0.340.340.35
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.022.041.46
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.612.332.38
    Other Income0.020.020.03
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.632.352.41
    Interest2.252.141.61
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.380.210.80
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.380.210.80
    Tax0.100.040.03
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.280.170.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.280.170.77
    Equity Share Capital2.752.752.75
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.612.80
    Diluted EPS1.020.612.80
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.020.612.80
    Diluted EPS1.020.612.80
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

