Hira Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.40 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 60.40 crore in December 2021 down 14.01% from Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021 up 27.36% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021 up 11.29% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.

Hira Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.