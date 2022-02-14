Hira Auto Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 60.40 crore, down 14.01% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:13 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hira Automobiles are:
Net Sales at Rs 60.40 crore in December 2021 down 14.01% from Rs. 70.25 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.77 crore in December 2021 up 27.36% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.76 crore in December 2021 up 11.29% from Rs. 2.48 crore in December 2020.
Hira Auto EPS has increased to Rs. 2.80 in December 2021 from Rs. 2.20 in December 2020.
|Hira Automobiles
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|60.40
|49.28
|70.25
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|60.40
|49.28
|70.25
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|46.84
|39.62
|54.53
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|7.42
|4.42
|8.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.96
|1.98
|1.83
|Depreciation
|0.35
|0.36
|0.39
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.46
|1.34
|2.66
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.38
|1.57
|2.05
|Other Income
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.41
|1.59
|2.09
|Interest
|1.61
|1.70
|1.48
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.80
|-0.11
|0.60
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.80
|-0.11
|0.60
|Tax
|0.03
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|0.77
|-0.11
|0.60
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|0.77
|-0.11
|0.60
|Equity Share Capital
|2.75
|2.75
|2.75
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|-0.40
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|-0.40
|2.20
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|2.80
|-0.40
|2.20
|Diluted EPS
|2.80
|-0.40
|2.20
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited