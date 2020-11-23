Hipolin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 30.67% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:
Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in September 2020 down 30.67% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 1678.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.
Hipolin shares closed at 37.50 on November 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.26% returns over the last 12 months.
|Hipolin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Sep'20
|Jun'20
|Sep'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|2.43
|2.79
|3.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|2.43
|2.79
|3.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.76
|1.35
|2.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.20
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.17
|0.43
|-0.07
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.41
|0.45
|Depreciation
|0.06
|0.05
|0.06
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.42
|0.42
|0.71
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.32
|-0.07
|-0.05
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.09
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|0.02
|0.00
|Interest
|0.01
|0.00
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.25
|0.02
|-0.01
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.25
|0.02
|-0.01
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.25
|0.02
|-0.01
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.25
|0.02
|-0.01
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.06
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.06
|-0.04
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.80
|0.06
|-0.04
|Diluted EPS
|-0.80
|0.06
|-0.04
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Nov 23, 2020 07:00 pm