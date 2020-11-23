Hipolin Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore, down 30.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.43 crore in September 2020 down 30.67% from Rs. 3.51 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.25 crore in September 2020 down 1678.5% from Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.18 crore in September 2020 down 400% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2019.

Hipolin shares closed at 37.50 on November 20, 2020 (BSE) and has given 60.26% returns over the last 12 months.