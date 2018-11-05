Hipolin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 15.33% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in September 2018 up 15.33% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 95.26% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.

Hipolin shares closed at 25.00 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)