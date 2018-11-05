Hipolin Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore, up 15.33% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.71 crore in September 2018 up 15.33% from Rs. 4.08 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in September 2018 up 95.26% from Rs. 0.11 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.07 crore in September 2018 up 216.67% from Rs. 0.06 crore in September 2017.
Hipolin shares closed at 25.00 on October 25, 2018 (BSE)
|
|Hipolin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.71
|4.40
|4.08
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.71
|4.40
|4.08
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|3.10
|2.96
|3.33
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-0.07
|-0.13
|-0.40
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.42
|0.42
|0.63
|Depreciation
|0.07
|0.07
|0.04
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|1.23
|1.32
|0.61
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.04
|-0.24
|-0.13
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.03
|0.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.00
|-0.21
|-0.10
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.11
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.11
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.11
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|-0.21
|-0.11
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.21
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.21
|Diluted EPS
|-0.01
|-0.68
|-0.21
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited