Hipolin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:
Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.82% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 49.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.
Hipolin shares closed at 75.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months
|Hipolin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|4.29
|4.23
|3.52
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|4.29
|4.23
|3.52
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|1.10
|3.11
|2.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.41
|0.27
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.03
|0.34
|0.08
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.25
|0.41
|0.04
|Depreciation
|0.02
|0.02
|0.00
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|2.72
|0.28
|0.98
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.25
|-0.19
|-0.35
|Other Income
|0.10
|0.11
|0.05
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.14
|-0.09
|-0.29
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.16
|-0.10
|-0.31
|Exceptional Items
|--
|0.03
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.31
|Tax
|--
|--
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.31
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.16
|-0.07
|-0.31
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.24
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.24
|-0.98
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.50
|-0.24
|-0.98
|Diluted EPS
|-0.50
|-0.24
|-0.98
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited