Hipolin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.82% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 49.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

Hipolin shares closed at 75.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months