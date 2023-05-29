English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hipolin Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore, up 21.82% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 09:45 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.29 crore in March 2023 up 21.82% from Rs. 3.52 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.16 crore in March 2023 up 49.48% from Rs. 0.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.12 crore in March 2023 up 58.62% from Rs. 0.29 crore in March 2022.

    Hipolin shares closed at 75.90 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 5.34% returns over the last 6 months

    Hipolin
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.294.233.52
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.294.233.52
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1.103.112.52
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.410.270.25
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.340.08
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.250.410.04
    Depreciation0.020.020.00
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.720.280.98
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.25-0.19-0.35
    Other Income0.100.110.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.14-0.09-0.29
    Interest0.010.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.16-0.10-0.31
    Exceptional Items--0.03--
    P/L Before Tax-0.16-0.07-0.31
    Tax----0.00
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.16-0.07-0.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.16-0.07-0.31
    Equity Share Capital3.133.133.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.24-0.98
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.24-0.98
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.50-0.24-0.98
    Diluted EPS-0.50-0.24-0.98
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Detergents #Earnings First-Cut #Hipolin #Results
    first published: May 29, 2023 09:33 am