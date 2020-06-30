Hipolin Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore, down 26.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.70 crore in March 2020 down 26.26% from Rs. 3.66 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2020 up 176.94% from Rs. 0.30 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2020 up 286.96% from Rs. 0.23 crore in March 2019.

Hipolin EPS has increased to Rs. 0.64 in March 2020 from Rs. 0.97 in March 2019.

Hipolin shares closed at 17.70 on June 24, 2020 (BSE)