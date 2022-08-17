Hipolin Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore, up 23.64% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.78 crore in June 2022 up 23.64% from Rs. 3.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022 up 3804.07% from Rs. 0.22 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022 down 123.53% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Hipolin EPS has increased to Rs. 25.93 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2021.

Hipolin shares closed at 50.85 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given 27.44% returns over the last 12 months.