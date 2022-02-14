Hipolin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 18.48% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2021 up 18.48% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 24.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.

Hipolin shares closed at 61.55 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.26% returns over the last 6 months and 89.09% over the last 12 months.