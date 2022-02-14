Hipolin Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore, up 18.48% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 10:09 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:
Net Sales at Rs 3.06 crore in December 2021 up 18.48% from Rs. 2.58 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2021 up 24.76% from Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.17 crore in December 2021 up 10.53% from Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020.
Hipolin shares closed at 61.55 on February 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.26% returns over the last 6 months and 89.09% over the last 12 months.
|Hipolin
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|3.06
|2.58
|2.58
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|3.06
|2.58
|2.58
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|2.10
|1.99
|1.62
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.23
|0.15
|0.22
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|0.13
|-0.07
|0.13
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.45
|0.47
|0.46
|Depreciation
|0.01
|0.01
|0.05
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.38
|0.33
|0.42
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.24
|-0.30
|-0.31
|Other Income
|0.06
|0.06
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.18
|-0.24
|-0.24
|Interest
|0.01
|0.01
|0.01
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.26
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.26
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|-0.25
|-0.26
|Equity Share Capital
|3.13
|3.13
|3.13
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.80
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.80
|-0.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.62
|-0.80
|-0.82
|Diluted EPS
|-0.62
|-0.80
|-0.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited