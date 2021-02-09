Hipolin Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore, down 25.26% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.58 crore in December 2020 down 25.26% from Rs. 3.46 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.26 crore in December 2020 down 322.49% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2020 down 0% from Rs. 0.00 crore in December 2019.

Hipolin shares closed at 27.30 on February 08, 2021 (BSE) and has given -9.00% returns over the last 6 months and 18.70% over the last 12 months.