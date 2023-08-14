English
    Hipolin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 02:30 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hipolin are:

    Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in June 2023 up 17.01% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 104.68% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

    Hipolin shares closed at 87.79 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.11% returns over the last 6 months

    Hipolin
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4.424.293.78
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4.424.293.78
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.051.103.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.260.410.19
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.030.03-0.32
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.330.250.41
    Depreciation0.020.020.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses1.172.720.22
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.45-0.25-0.45
    Other Income0.080.100.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.37-0.14-0.40
    Interest0.020.010.01
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-0.38-0.16-0.41
    Exceptional Items----8.53
    P/L Before Tax-0.38-0.168.12
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-0.38-0.168.12
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-0.38-0.168.12
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-0.38-0.168.12
    Equity Share Capital3.133.133.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-0.5025.93
    Diluted EPS-1.21-0.5025.93
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-1.21-0.5025.93
    Diluted EPS-1.21-0.5025.93
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 14, 2023 02:11 pm

