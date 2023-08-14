Hipolin Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore, up 17.01% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.42 crore in June 2023 up 17.01% from Rs. 3.78 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2023 down 104.68% from Rs. 8.12 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.35 crore in June 2023 up 7.89% from Rs. 0.38 crore in June 2022.

Hipolin shares closed at 87.79 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given 45.11% returns over the last 6 months