English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Moneycontrol & Property Share present a webinar on Current Investment Landscape - Opportunities and Challenges on Thursday, 25th May 2023 | 5 pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    HINDWAREAP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:29 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore in March 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 134.96 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2023 down 153.89% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022.

    HINDWAREAP shares closed at 410.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.

    Hindware Home Innovation
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations140.50134.96134.96
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations140.50134.96134.96
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods78.2170.2988.98
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.8913.940.54
    Power & Fuel0.12----
    Employees Cost18.0216.5212.95
    Depreciation4.884.613.76
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses31.6634.2931.91
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.28-4.69-3.18
    Other Income2.595.273.23
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.690.580.05
    Interest5.155.344.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-5.84-4.76-4.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-5.84-4.76-4.32
    Tax-1.60-1.25-2.65
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-4.24-3.51-1.67
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-4.24-3.51-1.67
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.48-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.48-0.23
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-0.59-0.48-0.23
    Diluted EPS-0.59-0.48-0.23
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindware Home Innovation #HINDWAREAP #Results
    first published: May 25, 2023 09:22 am