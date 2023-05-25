HINDWAREAP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:
Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore in March 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 134.96 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2023 down 153.89% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022.
HINDWAREAP shares closed at 410.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.
|Hindware Home Innovation
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|140.50
|134.96
|134.96
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|140.50
|134.96
|134.96
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|78.21
|70.29
|88.98
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.89
|13.94
|0.54
|Power & Fuel
|0.12
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|18.02
|16.52
|12.95
|Depreciation
|4.88
|4.61
|3.76
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|31.66
|34.29
|31.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.28
|-4.69
|-3.18
|Other Income
|2.59
|5.27
|3.23
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.69
|0.58
|0.05
|Interest
|5.15
|5.34
|4.37
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-5.84
|-4.76
|-4.32
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-5.84
|-4.76
|-4.32
|Tax
|-1.60
|-1.25
|-2.65
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-4.24
|-3.51
|-1.67
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-4.24
|-3.51
|-1.67
|Equity Share Capital
|14.46
|14.46
|14.46
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.48
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.48
|-0.23
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.59
|-0.48
|-0.23
|Diluted EPS
|-0.59
|-0.48
|-0.23
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited