HINDWAREAP Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore, up 4.1% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 140.50 crore in March 2023 up 4.1% from Rs. 134.96 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.24 crore in March 2023 down 153.89% from Rs. 1.67 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.19 crore in March 2023 up 9.97% from Rs. 3.81 crore in March 2022.

HINDWAREAP shares closed at 410.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.