HINDWAREAP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore, up 15.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore in September 2022 up 15.91% from Rs. 616.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in September 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.93% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

HINDWAREAP shares closed at 336.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.25% over the last 12 months.