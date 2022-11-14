 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
HINDWAREAP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore, up 15.91% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:48 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore in September 2022 up 15.91% from Rs. 616.69 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in September 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.93% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

HINDWAREAP shares closed at 336.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.25% over the last 12 months.

Hindware Home Innovation
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 714.80 678.09 616.69
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 714.80 678.09 616.69
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 190.11 197.44 --
Purchase of Traded Goods 222.82 287.73 419.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -1.76 -102.78 5.46
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 103.70 97.79 58.11
Depreciation 25.16 22.32 10.02
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 144.30 139.40 84.33
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 30.47 36.19 39.46
Other Income 8.62 8.16 8.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 39.09 44.35 47.90
Interest 18.65 13.53 5.58
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 20.44 30.82 42.32
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 20.44 30.82 42.32
Tax 4.93 18.32 18.45
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 15.51 12.50 23.87
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 15.51 12.50 23.87
Minority Interest -- -- --
Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.74 -1.72 1.01
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 16.25 10.78 24.88
Equity Share Capital 14.46 14.46 14.46
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.49 3.44
Diluted EPS 2.25 1.49 3.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 2.25 1.49 3.44
Diluted EPS 2.25 1.49 3.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm