HINDWAREAP Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore, up 15.91% Y-o-Y

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 714.80 crore in September 2022 up 15.91% from Rs. 616.69 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 16.25 crore in September 2022 down 34.69% from Rs. 24.88 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 64.25 crore in September 2022 up 10.93% from Rs. 57.92 crore in September 2021.

    HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.25 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.44 in September 2021.

    HINDWAREAP shares closed at 336.90 on November 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 15.97% returns over the last 6 months and -27.25% over the last 12 months.

    Hindware Home Innovation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations714.80678.09616.69
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations714.80678.09616.69
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials190.11197.44--
    Purchase of Traded Goods222.82287.73419.31
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.76-102.785.46
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost103.7097.7958.11
    Depreciation25.1622.3210.02
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses144.30139.4084.33
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.4736.1939.46
    Other Income8.628.168.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.0944.3547.90
    Interest18.6513.535.58
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax20.4430.8242.32
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax20.4430.8242.32
    Tax4.9318.3218.45
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities15.5112.5023.87
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period15.5112.5023.87
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates0.74-1.721.01
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates16.2510.7824.88
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.493.44
    Diluted EPS2.251.493.44
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.251.493.44
    Diluted EPS2.251.493.44
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindware Home Innovation #HINDWAREAP #Results
    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:44 pm