HINDWAREAP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 767.85 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 767.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 685.63 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2023 down 40.26% from Rs. 37.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.76 crore in March 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 67.24 crore in March 2022.

HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2022.

HINDWAREAP shares closed at 410.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.