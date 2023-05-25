English
    HINDWAREAP Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 767.85 crore, up 11.99% Y-o-Y

    May 25, 2023 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 767.85 crore in March 2023 up 11.99% from Rs. 685.63 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.29 crore in March 2023 down 40.26% from Rs. 37.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 89.76 crore in March 2023 up 33.49% from Rs. 67.24 crore in March 2022.

    HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 3.15 in March 2023 from Rs. 5.16 in March 2022.

    HINDWAREAP shares closed at 410.20 on May 24, 2023 (NSE) and has given 16.39% returns over the last 6 months and 40.62% over the last 12 months.

    Hindware Home Innovation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations767.85712.53685.63
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations767.85712.53685.63
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials171.10196.05--
    Purchase of Traded Goods194.17221.34495.09
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks73.12-11.93-29.51
    Power & Fuel24.10----
    Employees Cost97.02103.8360.99
    Depreciation28.3725.1310.58
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses125.73153.5597.38
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.2424.5651.10
    Other Income7.1510.705.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax61.3935.2656.66
    Interest22.9321.995.20
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax38.4613.2751.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax38.4613.2751.46
    Tax9.753.5211.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities28.719.7540.28
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period28.719.7540.28
    Minority Interest-0.46----
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-5.96-1.97-2.97
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.297.7837.31
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.151.085.16
    Diluted EPS3.151.085.16
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS3.151.085.16
    Diluted EPS3.151.085.16
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
