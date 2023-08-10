English
    HINDWAREAP Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 633.91 crore, down 6.52% Y-o-Y

    August 10, 2023 / 09:27 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindware Home Innovation are:

    Net Sales at Rs 633.91 crore in June 2023 down 6.52% from Rs. 678.09 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.27 crore in June 2023 down 97.5% from Rs. 10.78 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 68.44 crore in June 2023 up 2.65% from Rs. 66.67 crore in June 2022.

    HINDWAREAP EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.09 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.49 in June 2022.

    HINDWAREAP shares closed at 645.65 on August 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 52.11% returns over the last 6 months and 91.16% over the last 12 months.

    Hindware Home Innovation
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations633.91767.85678.09
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations633.91767.85678.09
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials153.28171.10197.44
    Purchase of Traded Goods190.13194.17287.73
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.3173.12-102.78
    Power & Fuel--24.10--
    Employees Cost105.6197.0297.79
    Depreciation29.2028.3722.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses130.12125.73139.40
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax30.8854.2436.19
    Other Income8.367.158.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax39.2461.3944.35
    Interest22.4922.9313.53
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.7538.4630.82
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.7538.4630.82
    Tax13.889.7518.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.8728.7112.50
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.8728.7112.50
    Minority Interest-0.40-0.46--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates-2.20-5.96-1.72
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates0.2722.2910.78
    Equity Share Capital14.4614.4614.46
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.093.151.49
    Diluted EPS0.093.151.49
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.093.151.49
    Diluted EPS0.093.151.49
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 10, 2023 09:11 pm

