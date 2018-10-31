Hindusthan Urba Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 162.60 crore, up 4.28% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 162.60 crore in September 2018 up 4.28% from Rs. 155.93 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.89 crore in September 2018 up 372.07% from Rs. 0.33 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.55 crore in September 2018 down 15.26% from Rs. 12.45 crore in September 2017.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has increased to Rs. 6.14 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.67 in September 2017.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 700.10 on October 30, 2018 (BSE)