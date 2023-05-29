Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 68.68 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 down 86.58% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 35.25% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022.
Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,982.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|65.89
|47.74
|68.68
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|65.89
|47.74
|68.68
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.05
|23.10
|21.56
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.42
|0.42
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|10.85
|-13.03
|6.59
|Power & Fuel
|12.63
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.25
|4.71
|4.59
|Depreciation
|2.88
|2.76
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.68
|30.09
|33.48
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.03
|-0.31
|-0.97
|Other Income
|3.97
|2.44
|3.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|0.94
|2.13
|2.46
|Interest
|5.08
|5.54
|5.92
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-4.14
|-3.42
|-3.46
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-4.14
|-3.42
|-3.46
|Tax
|-0.86
|-1.29
|-1.70
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-3.29
|-2.13
|-1.76
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-3.29
|-2.13
|-1.76
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.78
|-14.73
|-47.82
|Diluted EPS
|-22.78
|-14.73
|-47.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-22.78
|-14.73
|-47.82
|Diluted EPS
|-22.78
|-14.73
|-47.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited