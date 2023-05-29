Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 68.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 down 86.58% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 35.25% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,982.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.