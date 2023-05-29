English
    Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore, down 4.07% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:35 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 65.89 crore in March 2023 down 4.07% from Rs. 68.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.29 crore in March 2023 down 86.58% from Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.82 crore in March 2023 down 35.25% from Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022.

    Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,982.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.

    Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations65.8947.7468.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations65.8947.7468.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials21.0523.1021.56
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.420.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks10.85-13.036.59
    Power & Fuel12.63----
    Employees Cost5.254.714.59
    Depreciation2.882.763.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses16.6830.0933.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.03-0.31-0.97
    Other Income3.972.443.44
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.942.132.46
    Interest5.085.545.92
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-4.14-3.42-3.46
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-4.14-3.42-3.46
    Tax-0.86-1.29-1.70
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-3.29-2.13-1.76
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-3.29-2.13-1.76
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.78-14.73-47.82
    Diluted EPS-22.78-14.73-47.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-22.78-14.73-47.82
    Diluted EPS-22.78-14.73-47.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
