Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore, down 47.85% Y-o-Y
May 27, 2022 / 04:40 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore in March 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 131.69 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 149.05% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022 down 62.56% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2021.
Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,922.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|68.68
|80.98
|131.69
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|68.68
|80.98
|131.69
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|21.56
|49.72
|86.67
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|6.59
|-5.97
|-3.04
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.59
|5.15
|5.25
|Depreciation
|3.44
|3.51
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|33.48
|29.52
|29.91
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.97
|-0.95
|9.35
|Other Income
|3.44
|2.56
|2.87
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.46
|1.61
|12.23
|Interest
|5.92
|4.87
|6.67
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.46
|-3.26
|5.56
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.46
|-3.26
|5.56
|Tax
|-1.70
|-1.08
|1.96
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.76
|-2.18
|3.59
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.76
|-2.18
|3.59
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.82
|-15.09
|24.90
|Diluted EPS
|-47.82
|-15.09
|24.90
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.82
|-15.09
|24.90
|Diluted EPS
|-47.82
|-15.09
|24.90
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
