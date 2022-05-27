Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore, down 47.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.68 crore in March 2022 down 47.85% from Rs. 131.69 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.76 crore in March 2022 down 149.05% from Rs. 3.59 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.90 crore in March 2022 down 62.56% from Rs. 15.76 crore in March 2021.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,922.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)