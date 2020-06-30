Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.58 crore, down 61.46% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.58 crore in March 2020 down 61.46% from Rs. 214.29 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020 down 146.18% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2020 down 62.01% from Rs. 23.40 crore in March 2019.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 521.50 on June 29, 2020 (BSE)