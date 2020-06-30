Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 82.58 crore, down 61.46% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 82.58 crore in March 2020 down 61.46% from Rs. 214.29 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.06 crore in March 2020 down 146.18% from Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.89 crore in March 2020 down 62.01% from Rs. 23.40 crore in March 2019.
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|82.58
|95.41
|212.15
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|2.15
|Total Income From Operations
|82.58
|95.41
|214.29
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|52.56
|68.51
|145.65
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-6.07
|-14.07
|13.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|12.60
|Employees Cost
|5.10
|5.84
|5.70
|Depreciation
|3.67
|3.72
|3.53
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|24.38
|26.62
|16.47
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.94
|4.80
|16.63
|Other Income
|2.28
|1.90
|3.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.22
|6.70
|19.87
|Interest
|5.69
|6.43
|9.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.47
|0.27
|10.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.47
|0.27
|10.39
|Tax
|1.60
|-3.16
|5.92
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.06
|3.43
|4.47
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.06
|3.43
|4.47
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.29
|23.75
|30.95
|Diluted EPS
|-14.29
|23.75
|30.95
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.29
|23.75
|30.95
|Diluted EPS
|-14.29
|23.75
|30.95
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
