Hindusthan Urba Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 214.29 crore, down 5.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 214.29 crore in March 2019 down 5.91% from Rs. 227.77 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.47 crore in March 2019 down 39.62% from Rs. 7.40 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.40 crore in March 2019 up 6.46% from Rs. 21.98 crore in March 2018.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has decreased to Rs. 30.95 in March 2019 from Rs. 51.25 in March 2018.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 580.10 on May 27, 2019 (BSE)