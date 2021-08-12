Hindusthan Urba Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 68.51 crore, up 15.63% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 68.51 crore in June 2021 up 15.63% from Rs. 59.25 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 4.06 crore in June 2021 up 27.51% from Rs. 5.60 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.37 crore in June 2021 down 4.05% from Rs. 2.47 crore in June 2020.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 3,171.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)