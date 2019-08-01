Hindusthan Urba Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore, up 13.65% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 134.00 crore in June 2019 up 13.65% from Rs. 117.91 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.68 crore in June 2019 up 151.48% from Rs. 3.27 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.99 crore in June 2019 up 62.93% from Rs. 9.20 crore in June 2018.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has increased to Rs. 11.67 in June 2019 from Rs. 22.67 in June 2018.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 679.00 on July 31, 2019 (BSE)