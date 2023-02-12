Hindusthan Urba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 80.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.