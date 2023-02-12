 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindusthan Urba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 80.98 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 47.74 54.55 80.98
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 47.74 54.55 80.98
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 23.10 25.97 49.72
Purchase of Traded Goods 0.42 -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -13.03 -9.19 -5.97
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 4.71 4.57 5.15
Depreciation 2.76 2.75 3.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 30.09 32.97 29.52
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.31 -2.52 -0.95
Other Income 2.44 3.34 2.56
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 2.13 0.82 1.61
Interest 5.54 4.62 4.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -3.42 -3.80 -3.26
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -3.42 -3.80 -3.26
Tax -1.29 -1.37 -1.08
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -2.13 -2.43 -2.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -2.13 -2.43 -2.18
Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.73 -16.87 -15.09
Diluted EPS -14.73 -16.87 -15.09
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -14.73 -16.87 -15.09
Diluted EPS -14.73 -16.87 -15.09
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited