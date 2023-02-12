Hindusthan Urba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y
February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 80.98 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.
Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,735.00 on February 09, 2023 (BSE) and has given -26.70% returns over the last 6 months and -61.93% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|47.74
|54.55
|80.98
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|47.74
|54.55
|80.98
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|23.10
|25.97
|49.72
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.42
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.03
|-9.19
|-5.97
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|4.71
|4.57
|5.15
|Depreciation
|2.76
|2.75
|3.51
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|30.09
|32.97
|29.52
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.31
|-2.52
|-0.95
|Other Income
|2.44
|3.34
|2.56
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.13
|0.82
|1.61
|Interest
|5.54
|4.62
|4.87
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-3.26
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-3.42
|-3.80
|-3.26
|Tax
|-1.29
|-1.37
|-1.08
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.13
|-2.43
|-2.18
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.13
|-2.43
|-2.18
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.73
|-16.87
|-15.09
|Diluted EPS
|-14.73
|-16.87
|-15.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-14.73
|-16.87
|-15.09
|Diluted EPS
|-14.73
|-16.87
|-15.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited