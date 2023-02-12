English
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Hindusthan Urba Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore, down 41.05% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 47.74 crore in December 2022 down 41.05% from Rs. 80.98 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.13 crore in December 2022 up 2.34% from Rs. 2.18 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.89 crore in December 2022 down 4.49% from Rs. 5.12 crore in December 2021.

    Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations47.7454.5580.98
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations47.7454.5580.98
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials23.1025.9749.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.42----
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-13.03-9.19-5.97
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost4.714.575.15
    Depreciation2.762.753.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses30.0932.9729.52
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.31-2.52-0.95
    Other Income2.443.342.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.130.821.61
    Interest5.544.624.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-3.42-3.80-3.26
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-3.42-3.80-3.26
    Tax-1.29-1.37-1.08
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-2.13-2.43-2.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-2.13-2.43-2.18
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.73-16.87-15.09
    Diluted EPS-14.73-16.87-15.09
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-14.73-16.87-15.09
    Diluted EPS-14.73-16.87-15.09
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
