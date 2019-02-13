Hindusthan Urba Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 204.26 crore, up 47.93% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 204.26 crore in December 2018 up 47.93% from Rs. 138.08 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in December 2018 up 102.48% from Rs. 5.86 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 12.43 crore in December 2018 up 126.41% from Rs. 5.49 crore in December 2017.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has increased to Rs. 1.01 in December 2018 from Rs. 41.05 in December 2017.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 670.00 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)