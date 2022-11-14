 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindusthan Urba Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Nov 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.44% from Rs. 195.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 down 956.31% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2022 down 208.69% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2021.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,030.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -54.59% over the last 12 months.

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 151.57 148.74 195.44
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 151.57 148.74 195.44
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 107.69 124.53 125.70
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 9.92 -32.28 12.82
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 8.17 8.59 8.69
Depreciation 6.68 7.00 7.46
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 44.60 47.76 35.04
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -25.49 -6.85 5.72
Other Income -0.70 1.56 4.76
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -26.19 -5.29 10.49
Interest 9.62 9.40 10.66
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -35.80 -14.69 -0.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -35.80 -14.69 -0.17
Tax -8.48 -5.60 -0.71
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -27.32 -9.09 0.54
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -27.32 -9.09 0.54
Minority Interest 10.33 -- -2.15
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -16.99 -9.09 -1.61
Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -117.77 -44.71 11.15
Diluted EPS -117.77 -44.71 11.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -117.77 -44.71 11.15
Diluted EPS -117.77 -44.71 11.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Nov 14, 2022