Hindusthan Urba Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.44% from Rs. 195.44 crore in September 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 down 956.31% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2022 down 208.69% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2021.
Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,030.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -54.59% over the last 12 months.
|
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'22
|Jun'22
|Sep'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|151.57
|148.74
|195.44
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|151.57
|148.74
|195.44
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|107.69
|124.53
|125.70
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|9.92
|-32.28
|12.82
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.17
|8.59
|8.69
|Depreciation
|6.68
|7.00
|7.46
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|44.60
|47.76
|35.04
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-25.49
|-6.85
|5.72
|Other Income
|-0.70
|1.56
|4.76
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-26.19
|-5.29
|10.49
|Interest
|9.62
|9.40
|10.66
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-35.80
|-14.69
|-0.17
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-35.80
|-14.69
|-0.17
|Tax
|-8.48
|-5.60
|-0.71
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-27.32
|-9.09
|0.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-27.32
|-9.09
|0.54
|Minority Interest
|10.33
|--
|-2.15
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-16.99
|-9.09
|-1.61
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-117.77
|-44.71
|11.15
|Diluted EPS
|-117.77
|-44.71
|11.15
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-117.77
|-44.71
|11.15
|Diluted EPS
|-117.77
|-44.71
|11.15
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited