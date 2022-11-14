Hindusthan Urba Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.44% from Rs. 195.44 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 down 956.31% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2022 down 208.69% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2021.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,030.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -54.59% over the last 12 months.