    Upcoming Event: Watch ESPRESSO TRADERS CARNIVAL 18th Edition 16th to 18th Nov'22 from 9.00 am onwards.
    Hindusthan Urba Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore, down 22.44% Y-o-Y

    November 14, 2022 / 11:40 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

    Net Sales at Rs 151.57 crore in September 2022 down 22.44% from Rs. 195.44 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 16.99 crore in September 2022 down 956.31% from Rs. 1.61 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 19.51 crore in September 2022 down 208.69% from Rs. 17.95 crore in September 2021.

    Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,030.05 on November 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given -30.95% returns over the last 6 months and -54.59% over the last 12 months.

    Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations151.57148.74195.44
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations151.57148.74195.44
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials107.69124.53125.70
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks9.92-32.2812.82
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost8.178.598.69
    Depreciation6.687.007.46
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses44.6047.7635.04
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-25.49-6.855.72
    Other Income-0.701.564.76
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-26.19-5.2910.49
    Interest9.629.4010.66
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-35.80-14.69-0.17
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-35.80-14.69-0.17
    Tax-8.48-5.60-0.71
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-27.32-9.090.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-27.32-9.090.54
    Minority Interest10.33---2.15
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-16.99-9.09-1.61
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-117.77-44.7111.15
    Diluted EPS-117.77-44.7111.15
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-117.77-44.7111.15
    Diluted EPS-117.77-44.7111.15
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Nov 14, 2022 11:33 pm