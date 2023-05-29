Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.42 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 150.42 crore in March 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 189.10 crore in March 2022.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2023 up 9.86% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 up 92.4% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2022.
|Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,982.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'23
|Dec'22
|Mar'22
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|150.42
|133.89
|189.10
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|150.42
|133.89
|189.10
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|86.57
|85.95
|112.17
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|-0.42
|0.42
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|12.45
|-0.16
|23.23
|Power & Fuel
|16.62
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|8.70
|8.05
|7.81
|Depreciation
|6.97
|6.82
|7.23
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|23.14
|44.11
|46.49
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.61
|-11.31
|-7.83
|Other Income
|3.21
|3.56
|4.01
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.39
|-7.74
|-3.81
|Interest
|10.33
|10.87
|11.55
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-10.72
|-18.61
|-15.37
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-10.72
|-18.61
|-15.37
|Tax
|-2.42
|-5.25
|-4.82
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-8.30
|-13.36
|-10.54
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-8.30
|-13.36
|-10.54
|Minority Interest
|2.08
|4.66
|3.64
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.22
|-8.70
|-6.90
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.10
|-60.28
|-47.82
|Diluted EPS
|-43.10
|-60.28
|-47.82
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-43.10
|-60.28
|-47.82
|Diluted EPS
|-43.10
|-60.28
|-47.82
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited