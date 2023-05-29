Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.42 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

Mar'23 Dec'22 Mar'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 150.42 133.89 189.10 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 150.42 133.89 189.10 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 86.57 85.95 112.17 Purchase of Traded Goods -0.42 0.42 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.45 -0.16 23.23 Power & Fuel 16.62 -- -- Employees Cost 8.70 8.05 7.81 Depreciation 6.97 6.82 7.23 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 23.14 44.11 46.49 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.61 -11.31 -7.83 Other Income 3.21 3.56 4.01 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -0.39 -7.74 -3.81 Interest 10.33 10.87 11.55 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -10.72 -18.61 -15.37 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax -10.72 -18.61 -15.37 Tax -2.42 -5.25 -4.82 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -8.30 -13.36 -10.54 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -8.30 -13.36 -10.54 Minority Interest 2.08 4.66 3.64 Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.22 -8.70 -6.90 Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -43.10 -60.28 -47.82 Diluted EPS -43.10 -60.28 -47.82 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS -43.10 -60.28 -47.82 Diluted EPS -43.10 -60.28 -47.82 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited