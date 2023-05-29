English
    Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 150.42 crore, down 20.45% Y-o-Y

    May 29, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:Net Sales at Rs 150.42 crore in March 2023 down 20.45% from Rs. 189.10 crore in March 2022.
    Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.22 crore in March 2023 up 9.86% from Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.58 crore in March 2023 up 92.4% from Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2022.Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 1,982.95 on May 26, 2023 (BSE) and has given 7.22% returns over the last 6 months and -32.78% over the last 12 months.
    Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations150.42133.89189.10
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations150.42133.89189.10
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials86.5785.95112.17
    Purchase of Traded Goods-0.420.42--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.45-0.1623.23
    Power & Fuel16.62----
    Employees Cost8.708.057.81
    Depreciation6.976.827.23
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses23.1444.1146.49
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-3.61-11.31-7.83
    Other Income3.213.564.01
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.39-7.74-3.81
    Interest10.3310.8711.55
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax-10.72-18.61-15.37
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax-10.72-18.61-15.37
    Tax-2.42-5.25-4.82
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities-8.30-13.36-10.54
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period-8.30-13.36-10.54
    Minority Interest2.084.663.64
    Share Of P/L Of Associates------
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates-6.22-8.70-6.90
    Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-43.10-60.28-47.82
    Diluted EPS-43.10-60.28-47.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS-43.10-60.28-47.82
    Diluted EPS-43.10-60.28-47.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

