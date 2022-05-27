Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore, down 16.2% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 225.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022 down 155.7% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 44.13 crore in March 2021.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,922.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)