 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore, down 16.2% Y-o-Y

May 27, 2022 / 07:08 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 225.65 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022 down 155.7% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 44.13 crore in March 2021.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,922.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 189.10 174.07 225.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 189.10 174.07 225.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 112.17 148.14 144.05
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.23 -34.65 -5.51
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.81 8.21 8.31
Depreciation 7.23 7.34 7.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 46.49 40.59 38.11
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -7.83 4.42 33.41
Other Income 4.01 2.71 3.44
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -3.81 7.13 36.84
Interest 11.55 9.16 10.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -15.37 -2.03 25.85
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -15.37 -2.03 25.85
Tax -4.82 -0.83 7.23
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -10.54 -1.20 18.63
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -10.54 -1.20 18.63
Minority Interest 3.64 -0.40 -6.24
Share Of P/L Of Associates -- -- --
Net P/L After M.I & Associates -6.90 -1.61 12.39
Equity Share Capital 1.44 1.44 1.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -47.82 -11.13 85.84
Diluted EPS -47.82 -11.13 85.84
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -47.82 -11.13 85.84
Diluted EPS -47.82 -11.13 85.84
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindusthan Urba #Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: May 27, 2022 07:00 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.