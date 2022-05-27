Hindusthan Urba Consolidated March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore, down 16.2% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:
Net Sales at Rs 189.10 crore in March 2022 down 16.2% from Rs. 225.65 crore in March 2021.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 6.90 crore in March 2022 down 155.7% from Rs. 12.39 crore in March 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.42 crore in March 2022 down 92.25% from Rs. 44.13 crore in March 2021.
Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 2,922.50 on May 26, 2022 (BSE)
|
|Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Mar'22
|Dec'21
|Mar'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|189.10
|174.07
|225.65
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|189.10
|174.07
|225.65
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|112.17
|148.14
|144.05
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|23.23
|-34.65
|-5.51
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|7.81
|8.21
|8.31
|Depreciation
|7.23
|7.34
|7.29
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|46.49
|40.59
|38.11
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.83
|4.42
|33.41
|Other Income
|4.01
|2.71
|3.44
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-3.81
|7.13
|36.84
|Interest
|11.55
|9.16
|10.99
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-15.37
|-2.03
|25.85
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-15.37
|-2.03
|25.85
|Tax
|-4.82
|-0.83
|7.23
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-10.54
|-1.20
|18.63
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-10.54
|-1.20
|18.63
|Minority Interest
|3.64
|-0.40
|-6.24
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|--
|--
|--
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-6.90
|-1.61
|12.39
|Equity Share Capital
|1.44
|1.44
|1.44
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.82
|-11.13
|85.84
|Diluted EPS
|-47.82
|-11.13
|85.84
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-47.82
|-11.13
|85.84
|Diluted EPS
|-47.82
|-11.13
|85.84
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
