you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindusthan Urba Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.11 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

August 12, 2021 / 11:37 PM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited are:

Net Sales at Rs 172.11 crore in June 2021 up 151.54% from Rs. 68.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021 up 125.14% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.98 crore in June 2021 up 1855.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has increased to Rs. 18.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 73.62 in June 2020.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 3,171.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)

Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations172.11225.6568.42
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations172.11225.6568.42
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials122.39144.0561.86
Purchase of Traded Goods------
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-10.82-5.51-13.10
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost7.358.315.76
Depreciation7.107.296.94
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses31.6238.1115.88
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax14.4833.41-8.93
Other Income4.403.440.50
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax18.8836.84-8.42
Interest9.9210.999.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax8.9625.85-17.82
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax8.9625.85-17.82
Tax1.517.23-3.63
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.4518.63-14.19
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.4518.63-14.19
Minority Interest-4.78-6.243.57
Share Of P/L Of Associates------
Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.6712.39-10.62
Equity Share Capital1.441.441.44
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.5185.84-73.62
Diluted EPS18.5185.84-73.62
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS18.5185.84-73.62
Diluted EPS18.5185.84-73.62
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Hindusthan Urba #Hindusthan Urban Infrastructure Limited #Infrastructure - General #Results
first published: Aug 12, 2021 11:11 pm

