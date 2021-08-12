Hindusthan Urba Consolidated June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 172.11 crore, up 151.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 172.11 crore in June 2021 up 151.54% from Rs. 68.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.67 crore in June 2021 up 125.14% from Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.98 crore in June 2021 up 1855.41% from Rs. 1.48 crore in June 2020.

Hindusthan Urba EPS has increased to Rs. 18.51 in June 2021 from Rs. 73.62 in June 2020.

Hindusthan Urba shares closed at 3,171.90 on August 11, 2021 (BSE)