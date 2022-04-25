HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Hindustan Zinc: Valuation captures most of the positives

Nandish Shah   •

Higher dividend payout likely to limit downside for HZL

Representative image
PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook
Hindustan Zinc (HZL; CMP: Rs 345; Market capitalisation: Rs 145732 crore) has lowered its production guidance for FY23 from the previous target of 1.1-1.2 million tonnes because of smelter bottlenecks. The  management remains hopeful of achieving the target in FY24. HZL has hedged 15 percent of its zinc volumes in FY23 at above $4000 per tonne. The company expects zinc prices to be supportive on the back of higher cost, supply cuts, and lower global inventories. March quarter and FY22...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers