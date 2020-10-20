172@29@17@102!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|hindustan-zinc-september-quarter-profit-drops-nearly-7-to-rs-1940-crore-on-higher-expense-5989361.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
FREE virtual training session on Passive Income Secrets: October 24 and 25, 2020, 10am to 1pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Oct 20, 2020 06:38 PM IST | Source: PTI

Hindustan Zinc September quarter profit drops nearly 7% to Rs 1,940 crore on higher expense

The company's mined metal production for the quarter was up 9 percent Q-o-Q to 2,38,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production.

PTI
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on October 20 reported a 6.7 percent drop in net profit to Rs 1,940 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2020, due to high expenses. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,081 crore in the year-ago period, HZL said in a filing to BSE.

However, total income of the company increased to Rs 6,050 crore in the July-September period from Rs 5,101 crore in the year-ago period. Total expenses of the company during the quarter increased to Rs 3,428 crore from Rs 3,014 crore in the year-ago period.

Commenting on the results, company's CEO Arun Misra said, "On the back of streamlined operations, we continue to deliver record volumes despite the challenges posed by the pandemic. We are setting up Hindustan Zinc for its next phase of growth and are confident to deliver superior value to our stakeholders in a sustainable manner." The company's CFO Swayam Saurabh said that HZL's operational discipline and focused cost optimisation programmes leveraging technology and digitalisation are driving its cost lower and is evident in its financial performance.

Close

The company's mined metal production for the quarter was up 9 percent Q-o-Q to 2,38,000 tonnes on account of higher ore production. Mined metal production was driven by higher ore output resulting from better mining planning and effective targetting with increased use of technology. Integrated metal output for the quarter was 237,000 tonnes, up 13 percent from a year-ago, it said.

related news

"Due to ongoing COVID-19 restrictions including visa restriction of Chinese nationals, commissioning of Fumer plant at Chanderiya is delayed and efforts are ongoing for an early commissioning," the company said. As on September 30, 2020, the company's gross cash and cash equivalents was Rs 27,631 crore.

Shares of the company closed at Rs 222.95 apiece on BSE, up 0.97 percent.
First Published on Oct 20, 2020 06:39 pm

tags #Business #Hindustan Zinc Ltd #Results

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.