Hindustan Zinc Q3 net profit rises 23% to Rs 2,701 crore

The company has reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 2,200 crore in the year-ago period, Hindustan Zinc Ltd said in a filing to the BSE.

PTI
January 21, 2022 / 04:00 PM IST
 
 
Vedanta group firm Hindustan Zinc Ltd on Friday reported a 22.7 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 2,701 crore for the quarter ended December 31, 2021.

Its consolidated income during October-December 2021 period increased to Rs 8,269 crore, compared with Rs 6,483 crore a year ago, the filing said.

"We delivered the best-ever 9M (nine months) mined metal production and historic-high quarterly refined metal production."

"At the current run rate, we are confident to deliver on the one million mark this year. Hindustan Zinc is also geared to invest in world-class technologies and equipment to produce value-added zinc alloy products and provide matching international quality in the domestic market,” the company’s CEO Arun Misra said.

Close

The company’s ESG (environmental, social and governance) journey is progressing well, he added.

"We stand committed to decarbonising our mining operations. We will invest USD 1 bn over the next five years in our climate change initiatives to bring down dependence on thermal power and progress on our journey to net zero by 2050,” Misra said.

The company further said that the board of directors at its meeting held on Friday approved the scheme of arrangement between the company and its shareholders.

"The scheme inter-alia provides for capital reorganisation of the company, whereby it is proposed to transfer the amounts standing to the credit of the general reserves…to the retained earnings…of the company with effect from the appointed date (as defined in the scheme),” it said.

The scheme is subject to receipt of regulatory approvals from the National Company Law Tribunal, Sebi, BSE and National Stock Exchange and such other clearances as may be applicable.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Hindustan Zinc #Results
first published: Jan 21, 2022 03:59 pm

