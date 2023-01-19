 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Hindustan Zinc Q3: Net profit drops 20% to Rs 2,156 crore; firm announces dividend of Rs 13

Jan 19, 2023 / 07:04 PM IST

Hindustan Zinc on January 19 reported a 20.17 percent drop in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,156 crore. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,701 crore in the same quarter last year.

The revenue from operations also fell 2.71 percent to Rs 7,628 crore compared to Rs 7,841 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

The drop in revenue was on account of lower LME coinciding with lower refined metal and silver volumes partially offset by favourable exchange rates and gains from strategic hedging.

Mined metal production for the quarter was at 254 kilotonnes (kt), marginally up from Q3FY22 driven by higher ore production and marginally down compared to last quarter due to overall mined metal grades. The firm posted the highest-ever nine months mined metal production at 761 kilotonnes, up 5.4 percent YoY, driven by higher ore production, improved mined metal grades and operational efficiency.

Zinc production during the quarter was at 210 kt, down 1.7 percent YoY and up 11.3 percent sequentially. Nine months integrated zinc production was at 606 kt, up 7.3 percent YoY, the company said.

Silver production for the quarter was at 161 MT, down 6.9 percent YoY owing to lower feed grade at SK Mine in line with the mine plan for the quarter.