Hindustan Zinc net profit falls over 36% to Rs 1,964 crore in Q1

Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 36.48 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,964 crore for the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.

It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,092 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. The consolidated total income in the April-June period also fell to Rs 7,564 crore against Rs 9,697 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

Its expenses declined to Rs 4,954 crore compared to Rs 5,025 crore in April-June FY23. HZL, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.