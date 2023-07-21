English
    Hindustan Zinc net profit falls over 36% to Rs 1,964 crore in Q1

    The consolidated total income in the April-June period also fell to Rs 7,564 crore against Rs 9,697 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    PTI
    July 21, 2023 / 02:59 PM IST
    Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) on Friday reported a 36.48 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,964 crore for the June 2023 quarter, mainly due to lower income.

    It had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,092 crore in the first quarter of the previous fiscal, the company said in a BSE filing. The consolidated total income in the April-June period also fell to Rs 7,564 crore against Rs 9,697 crore in the year-ago period, it added.

    Its expenses declined to Rs 4,954 crore compared to Rs 5,025 crore in April-June FY23. HZL, a Vedanta Group company, is an integrated producer of zinc, lead and silver.

