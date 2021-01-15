Hindustan Unilever Q3 PAT seen up 23.9% YoY to Rs. 1,616 cr: KR Choksey

live bse live

KR Choksey has come out with its third quarter (October-December’ 20) earnings estimates for the Consumer Goods sector. The brokerage house expects Hindustan Unilever to report net profit at Rs. 1,616 crore up 23.9% year-on-year (down 0.3% quarter-on-quarter).

Net Sales are expected to increase by 17.6 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.8 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 9,808 crore, according to KR Choksey.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) are likely to rise by 17.9 percent Y-o-Y (up 0.5 percent Q-o-Q) to Rs. 2,445 crore.

