Hindustan Unilever Q2 Results Preview | Double-digit growth in topline likely with support from all segments

Largely every segment is expected to show better growth for the quarter ended September 2021 with double digit growth in home care segment, experts feel.

Moneycontrol News
October 19, 2021 / 08:28 AM IST
 
 
FMCG major Hindustan Unilever has seen a 22-percent rally in its share price amid consolidation in the last one year and, it gained 9 percent in the year so far. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2,859.10 on September 21. The company will release its September quarter earnings on October 19 and what kind of direction the stock price will get from these earnings will be largely seen.

The Covid risk has been receding with the fall in new infections and deaths, so there are expectations that the consumption demand could improve further in coming days.

Experts largely expect the company to grow its revenue in double digits with growth from all segments as the consumer demand improved better compared to June quarter that was hit by lockdown in several states to control the spread of second Covid wave. Also the growth in key segments was flattish in the base quarter (Q2FY21).

Volume growth is expected to be in the range of 5-8 percent in the second quarter compared with the year-ago period.

"We model 10 percent YoY revenue growth with 5 percent YoY growth in underlying volumes. We expect marginally better underlying consumer demand versus June 2021 quarter, continued resilience in rural demand, fading tailwinds for hygiene portfolio and gradual uptick in OOH and discretionary, and increased media intensity," said Kotak Institutional Equities.

According to Sharekhan, revenue is expected to grow by 11.4 percent YoY with growth in all the major categories. "Volume growth is expected to be at 6-7 percent."

Segmentwise Growth

Largely every segment is expected to show better growth for the quarter ended September 2021 with double digit growth in home care segment, experts feel.

"We forecast 13 percent YoY growth in home care, 9 percent YoY growth in beauty and personal care, and 8.2 percent revenue growth in foods and refreshment portfolio aided by tea price hikes," said Kotak Securities, which expects 7.2 percent YoY growth in profit.

Sharekhan expects home care to grow by 10-11 percent while personal care will grow by 14-15 percent during the quarter. "Nutrition business will continue to post recovery in the performance."

The rural demand has also shown signs of revival as the distribution network under the project shakti has doubled in FY21, said KR Choksey which sees 13.7 percent YoY increase in profit.

Operating Performance

Experts feel there could be contraction in gross margin on account of higher input prices, though the price hikes could help gross margin improve on sequential basis.

"Higher input prices, including palm oil, LAB (petroleum derivatives) and caustic soda, would result in a 202-bps decline in the gross margins. Operating profit margin to decline by around 90 bps on YoY basis," said Sharekhan.

Kotak said they expect 200 bps YoY contraction in gross margin due to inflationary pressures and 55 bps QoQ improvement in gross margin aided by price hikes. "We estimate 24.7 percent EBITDA margin, down 40 bps YoY and up 80 bps QoQ."

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Hindustan Unilever #Result Poll
first published: Oct 19, 2021 08:28 am

